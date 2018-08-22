

CTV Montreal





It might have been morning, but Jean-Francois Lisee had lunch on his mind.

The PQ leader announced his party’s platform on elementary school lunches on Wednesday in the home of the party’s Verdun candidate, Constantin Fortier .

While cooking up a storm of sandwiches in Fortier’s kitchen, Lisee said that making nutritional lunches for children can be time-consuming and expensive. Lisee promised lunches at a cost of $1.00 to $5.00 per student, depending on family income, for all elementary school children.

The plan would cost $39 million over four years.

PQ deputy leader Veronique Hivon was also on hand and said the party’s campaign would focus on equal opportunities for all Quebecers.

“It’s really our priority from (kindergarten) to university, but there’s really a clear link here. If you’re from a low-income or poor family and you’re not able to eat properly, it will affect the way you’re able to succeed in school,” she said. “It’s another way of making sure that equality of chances is there for education also.”

While polls have had the PQ trailing a distant third behind the Coalition Avenir Quebec and the Liberals, Lisee said he’s confident in the party’s platform and ready for the campaign.