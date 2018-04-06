

CTV Montreal





Parti Quebecois leader Jean-Francois Lisee took some shots at his opponent in the upcoming provincial election on Friday, accusing Vincent Marissal of being untruthful on his sovereignist credentials.

Marissal is the Quebec Solidaire candidate in Rosemont, the riding currently held by Lisee.

In an open letter posted to Facebook, Lisee said Marissal “spectacularly failed the test of truth” on sovereignty.

“Presenting himself as (holding) ‘deep sovereignist convictions,’ he lied to reporters curious as to why he had repeatedly wanted to work with Justin Trudeau,” said Lisee.

Marissal reportedly was in contact with the federal Liberal Party to be a candidate or advisor to Trudeau.