

CTV Montreal





Jean-Francois Lisee is embracing his role as the underdog in this year’s provincial election.

Speaking on Thursday in front of the election's most-colourful bus, he kicked off the Parti Quebecois’ campaign in Mont Saint Hilaire, a riding his party lost by less than 100 votes in 2014.

Despite the polls placing them a distant third, he thinks the PQ can still be relevant during this election season.

“Our strategy is to surprise, as we did in the past,” he said. “We’re used to that.”

The PQ’s promises center around education, healthcare, and families. They want to cut daycare costs, and implement a lunch program for elementary students.

Lisee also has intentions of increasing the power of the French language if his party forms the next government.

“We share our love for Quebec, all of us,” he said. “Whatever our language, our religion, our origin.”

If the PQ defy the odds and do win the National Assembly, a referendum is off the table – for now.

Lisee said that any such decision would be made if the party wins a second mandate in the next election.