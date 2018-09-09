

CTV Montreal





Liquor stores across Quebec are closed again Monday, as SAQ employees continue their strike for a second straight day.

They walked off the job in a surprise strike on Sunday, kicking off a third day of job action earlier than planned.

It was the third of six planned one-day strikes for the employees, who have been without a contract since March 2017.

The union representing the 5,500 employees voted 91 per cent in favour of the strike days earlier this year.

The employees last walked off the job on Aug. 22 in order to pressure the Quebec government to intervene in the negotiations between the Crown corporation and the union.

Premier Philippe Couillard declined the union's request to get involved, pointing out that the liquor board is managed by an independent board of directors.

While the majority of the 400 SAQ liquor stores were closed during the strike, some remained open and were staffed by management.

The union says weekend work hours are one of the main sticking points that remain to be resolved.