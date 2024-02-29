MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Lion Electric lays off 100 more workers after $100-million earnings loss

    The Lion Electric Company's lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Mirabel, Que., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press) The Lion Electric Company's lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility in Mirabel, Que., Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The Lion Electric Co. says it is laying off 100 more employees or about seven per cent of its total workforce in a move to reduce costs.

    The move affects workers -- mainly on the nightshift -- at its Saint-Jerome factory in Quebec's Laurentian region.

    The maker of electric buses and trucks also laid off 150 employees last fall.

    In a release Thursday, the company says the decision stemmed largely from delays around the granting of government subsidies, namely the federal Zero Emission Transit Fund.

    Lion Electric has said that several school bus orders hinge on the buyers' receiving grants from the program, which aims to speed up electrification at school bus and public transit operators.

    The announcement comes as the company reported a full-year net loss of $103.8 million versus net income of $17.8 million in 2022, and despite revenue growth of 81 per cent.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 29, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Top 10 places to retire in Canada, according to Sotheby's

    For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News