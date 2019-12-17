Lindsay Place, St. Thomas High Schools to merge; Beurling Academy will stay open, board decides
MONTREAL -- Two West Island high schools will merge into one following low enrollment numbers, Lester B. Pearson School Board administrators said Tuesday.
Students who currently attend St. Thomas High School on Ambassador Ave. will be moved to Lindsay Place High School, on Broadview Ave.
But Lindsay Place will cease to exist. The building on Broadview Ave. will become St. Thomas High School, board administrators said.
The building that is currently St. Thomas High School will be used for adult education.
The change will only take place after the 2020-21 school year and a transition committee will be created to ease the process, board members added.
Beurling Academy, in Verdun, will remain open for at least 10 more years, the administrators said.
Both Lindsay Place and St. Thomas are in Pointe-Claire.
This story will be updated.
Correction:
A previous version of this story did not make it clear that the students who attend St. Thomas would have to relocate to a new building.