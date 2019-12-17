MONTREAL -- Two West Island high schools will merge into one following low enrollment numbers, Lester B. Pearson School Board administrators said Tuesday.

Students who currently attend St. Thomas High School on Ambassador Ave. will be moved to Lindsay Place High School, on Broadview Ave.

But Lindsay Place will cease to exist. The building on Broadview Ave. will become St. Thomas High School, board administrators said.

The building that is currently St. Thomas High School will be used for adult education.

The change will only take place after the 2020-21 school year and a transition committee will be created to ease the process, board members added.

Beurling Academy, in Verdun, will remain open for at least 10 more years, the administrators said.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board has voted to allow Beurling Academy to remain for at least 10 years. Lindsay Place, however, is being merged with St. Thomas High, which will move to the Lindsay Place building. New school = St. Thomas. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/hRpvYuhbYS — Billy Shields (@billyshields) December 18, 2019

LBPSB Chair Noel Burke: "We know it's difficult and a shock for the Lindsay Place community... We are confident in moving forward despite the emotional cost." #CJAD800 — Sofia Misenheimer (@sofsilvamtl) December 18, 2019

Both Lindsay Place and St. Thomas are in Pointe-Claire.

This story will be updated.