Lindsay Place High School to merge into St. Thomas, board decides
Published Tuesday, December 17, 2019 8:39PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 17, 2019 8:41PM EST
MONTREAL -- Two West Island high schools will merge into one following low enrollment numbers, Lester B. Pearson School Board administrators said Tuesday.
Lindsay Place High School will merge into St. Thomas High School. Current Lindsay Place students will be able to stay until they graduate, administrators said.
Both schools are in Pointe-Claire.
This story will be updated.