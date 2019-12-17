MONTREAL -- Two West Island high schools will merge into one following low enrollment numbers, Lester B. Pearson School Board administrators said Tuesday.

Lindsay Place High School will merge into St. Thomas High School. Current Lindsay Place students will be able to stay until they graduate, administrators said.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board is meeting to vote on some major school changes- they just voted to merge Lindsay Place into St.Thomas High. All students currently at Lindsay Place will be allowed to finish there. Neurologist Academy in Verdun will remain open. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/f0XBVIfcDi — Billy Shields (@billyshields) December 18, 2019

LBPSB Chair Noel Burke: "We know it's difficult and a shock for the Lindsay Place community... We are confident in moving forward despite the emotional cost." #CJAD800 — Sofia Misenheimer (@sofsilvamtl) December 18, 2019

Both schools are in Pointe-Claire.

