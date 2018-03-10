

Every time she crosses the street near her home, Mireille Chapleau is on high alert.

Her neighbour, an 85-year-old woman, was struck by a car Thursday at the Pie-IX and Beaubien intersection.

She remains in hospital, in critical condition.

Although news of the collision has rattled residents, Chapleau included, this is not the first time a pedestrian is struck when entering this “danger zone.”

“it’s very dangerous, because the white sign for pedestrians doesn’t last long enough, and the boulevard is very wide – so when we start here, we never have time to reach the sidewalk,” she explained.

In fact, the intersection has been flagged as a “trouble spot” – garnering a special report by CTV in 2011. It’s known to be one of the most dangerous intersections in the city for pedestrians.

Last May, a 63-year-old man was struck and killed by a school bus.

Residents in the area say the traffic lights don’t stay on long enough for people with reduced mobility to cross safely.

One man compared crossing this road to a game of Russian Roulette – you never quite know if you’ll make it without incident.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Montreal, the intersection will be subject to a complete redesign. But those plans won’t get off the ground for another year.

In the meantime, the city says it’s analyzing how the traffic lights could be programmed to give residents more time to cross safely.

It’s become a topic of conversation between the city and the borough – particularly because of the retirement home’s location, as well as the presence of a daycare nearby.

The director of the retirement residence where Chapleau and her neighbour reside said she’s been complaining to the city about the traffic lights for years.

“We called many times,” Carole Lafrance, director of Habitations Les Nouvelles Avenues, explained. “They come, they analyze, and they say ‘no, all is alright, all is conforming.”

Residents of the retirement home say the dangers of crossing the road only increase in the winter, when ice accumulates near the median. Many of the building’s residents have mobility issues that complicate the trajectory.

Chapleau even admitted to salting the road herself in order to avoid crossing too close to cars.

She worries that her neighbour will not be well enough to return to her apartment.

“We cried a lot, and I think we should use our sorrows, how much we will miss her, to push and press to have changes,” Chapleau said.