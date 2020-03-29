MONTREAL -- Last Thursday, Melanie Fournier went to bed feeling privileged to be in good health amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Less than 12 hours later, the 42-year-old Montrealer had a cough that left her gasping for air and was burning with fever.

Fournier, who works in health and social services is one of the thousands of Canadians who have tested positive for COVID-19. Several of them shared their stories, saying they wanted to demystify the virus and help the public understand the importance of physical distancing.

In the days following the onset of symptoms, Fournier said she felt panicked as she was constantly disconnected while trying to call Montreal's hotlines. Later, she found getting tested difficult as she hadn't travelled recently and hadn't knowingly come in contact with anyone showing symptoms.

Since being diagnosed on Monday, Fournier said she's had a burning sensation in her lungs along with the cough and fever. In addition, she has experienced aches and pains worse than any flu she's ever had.

She said the worst part was the fear and isolation she felt while fighting the illness at home with little advice beyond taking Tylenol, resting, drinking fluids and calling 911 if she couldn't breathe.

“It's scary to experience this by yourself,” she said.

Kyla Lee, a 33-year-old lawyer from Vancouver, disagrees with those who claim the virus is nothing but a bad flu.

Lee, who previously had no serious health problems, said she felt ill a few days after returning from a conference in Ohio and was diagnosed as a suspected case after experiencing a fever, fatigue and a deep cough.

“The big difference is breathing,” she said. “It's like my lungs have bags of rice around them. When I take a deep breath, I feel pressure.”

Both Fournier and Lee said they chose to speak out about their symptoms publicly to show that even healthy young people with no other health problems aren't immune.