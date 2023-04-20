'Like a punch in the stomach': Two Montreal women lose thousands in alleged romance fraud
Marie got a phone call from her landlord in early March, saying a woman was at her apartment. She was looking for a man who owed her a lot of money.
Racing back to her Montreal home, she came face to face with Danielle, a woman she had never met, who came with a bombshell revelation.
The man Marie had been seeing on and off for eight years had apparently been in a relationship with Danielle for months.
"It was like a punch in the stomach," said Marie, 40.
The two women, who spoke to CTV on the basis of anonymity, say the man swindled them both out of a small fortune, leaving them emotionally drained and drowning in debt.
"She and I get to talking only to find out that we have the exact same story. The money that he's asked me, he would ask the same amount from her," said Marie.
For Marie, it all started on a dating app called Bamboo, where she matched with a man who said he was from Belgium—a 37-year-old sports management professional in Montreal on business.
The two began seeing each other around his supposed jet-set lifestyle. Until one day, he asked for money for a plane ticket to visit her.
Marie said she lent him $600 for a flight with the promise she would be paid back.
But Marie didn't see a dime of that money, and the requests kept coming, claiming issues with travel or his Canadian work permit, she said.
From frozen bank accounts to being stuck at the border, to battling cancer and needing money for treatment abroad, she said it was a never-ending saga that promised to end with just one more e-transfer.
"I've always had my red flags, but he was just always good at coming up with an excuse," she said.
Over the years, Marie estimates she sent him at least $50,000.
Danielle, 33, said the man fed her the same stories during their months-long relationship, which started with a Tinder match in the fall of 2021.
As requests for money continued and her questions about repayment went unanswered, Danielle's suspicions reached a breaking point.
That's when she paid a visit to the apartment where he had taken her several times, only to find out he didn't live there—Marie did. She had given him a spare key.
Danielle estimates she lost $200,000 and is still paying back loans she took out to help the man she thought she knew.
TINDER SWINDLERS
While both women say they had their suspicions, it didn't fit the typical 'Tinder Swindler' scenario they were familiar with.
Romance scams typically see a scammer convince a victim to enter a virtual relationship and build trust before asking for money or investments, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC).
In 2021, the CAFC received nearly 2,000 reports of romance scams totalling over $64 million in losses.
That's a significant spike from the year prior, which saw about 1,500 reports and $28 million in losses.
However, it wasn't just an online relationship for Danielle and Marie.
"He's met my family. He's met some of my friends," said Marie. "He really immersed himself into my life as if he was really in a relationship with me."
"It's not like he just took my money and ran away," said Danielle. "He kept doing gestures that made it seem legit."
The two women have filed police reports with Montreal police (SPVM) and the RCMP.
Montreal police say it's under investigation, but what can be done is unclear, since the money was given voluntarily.
It's the same response Danielle received from her bank when she tried to recoup her losses that way.
"I'm losing hope," she said.
Danielle says she's been in touch with a lawyer, who said the matter would need to go to civil court because it does not meet the criteria for fraud in Canada's Criminal Code.
But with her bank accounts already depleted, the costly option of going to court may be out of the question, she said.
TURNING TO TECHNOLOGY
Cases of romance fraud rose during the pandemic as people experienced loneliness during lockdowns, said expert Lynsay Shepherd, adding older women are predominately targeted.
Shepherd, a lecturer in cybersecurity and human-computer interaction at Scotland's Abertay University, said law enforcement's response to romance scams tends to focus on raising awareness, but "if you're already kind of caught up in a scam, you're not going to pay attention to these signals," she said.
Shepherd is the lead researcher of "Broken Hearts, Empty Accounts," a project that involves a tool to detect scammers who use online dating platforms to defraud people.
"It uses machine learning to try and flag up cues in conversations that you might be having with a scammer and to try and alert you that you're potentially going to lose money here," said Shepherd.
Beyond blatant red flags such as requests for money, the tool detects more nuanced messages that have a sense of urgency, she said.
The tool is still in development, but the goal is to see it used on dating apps and platforms like WhatsApp.
PREVENTION TIPS
The CAFC offers several red flags to look out for when talking to someone new online.
Hints that online conversation may lead to a romance scam include the following:
- When someone you haven't met in person professes their love to you
- If the person wants to quickly move to a private or different mode of communication (email, text, Whatsapp, Google Hangouts etc.)
- If the person always has an excuse not to meet in person
- If you receive poorly/oddly written messages, sometimes even addressing you by the wrong name
- If the person claims to live close to you but is working overseas
Suspected scams or cases of fraud can be summited to the CAFC. If you're being threatened, you're advised to contact police.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada commits $13B towards Ontario Volkswagen battery plant: reports
The federal government has reportedly agreed to provide approximately $13 billion in subsidies over the next decade, in order to see Volkswagen build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in southwestern Ontario.
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
SpaceX's giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off Thursday on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
Both union, government warn of major service disruptions as a result of strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union and Ottawa are both warning of likely service disruptions as nearly one-third of all federal workers remain on strike for a second day in a row.
BREAKING | B.C. First Nation says 40 unmarked graves found around former residential school
The shishalh Nation on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast says ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be 40 unmarked graves of children on or near the site of the former St. Augustine's Residential School.
12-year-old boy arrested in connection with string of sexual assaults in Toronto last summer
Police have arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy suspected in a string of sexual assaults against women walking on public trails and parks in Toronto last summer.
What to know about 'devastating' invasive strep
Countries across the globe are reporting a sustained spike in the number of invasive Group A streptococcus (iGAS) infections at a time when the season for strep infections should be winding down, and Canada is among them. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.
U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour
A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.
'Slow-moving' storm system bringing snow to parts of Canada
Three provinces are under warnings from Environment Canada on Thursday due to a 'slow-moving' low-pressure system bringing snow to some communities.
Here's how much income is needed to buy a home in major Canadian cities
Although average home prices in most major cities have dropped over the last year, this doesn't mean residential properties have become more affordable for Canadians, new data shows. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on the market in Canada, and the minimum annual income needed to purchase property in these areas.
Toronto
-
12-year-old boy arrested in connection with string of sexual assaults in Toronto last summer
Police have arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy suspected in a string of sexual assaults against women walking on public trails and parks in Toronto last summer.
-
Toronto doctor suspended after texting medical information to patient's ex-husband, daughter
A Toronto doctor has been barred from practicing until August after she was found to have sent private medical information to a patient’s former spouse, friends, and daughter over text and Facebook Messenger.
-
Woman hospitalized in Toronto after being attacked by her dog
A woman has been hospitalized after being attacked by her own dog in Toronto on Thursday morning.
Atlantic
-
Judge rules former N.S. med student who killed 22-year-old eligible for parole in 2030
A Nova Scotia judge has ruled that a former medical student who shot and killed another student during a drug deal will be eligible for parole in about seven and a half years.
-
Water levels in some N.B. communities to stay above flood stage for several days
New Brunswick's River Watch says water levels in the lower Saint John River will remain high, and above flood stage for several communities over the next few days.
-
Family of N.S. student murdered in drug deal deliver impact statements in court
A Nova Scotia judge heard victim impact statements today during a sentencing hearing for a former Halifax medical student who murdered a 22-year-old man during a drug deal.
London
-
LHSC loosens masking guidelines effective April 24
Starting Monday masking guidelines will be loosened at hospitals as London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph's move toward a future of 'living with COVID-19.'
-
'It’s leaning like the Tower of Pisa': Lake Erie lighthouse to be stabilized
Efforts to stabilize the 183-year-old Port Burwell Lighthouse have begun. Earlier this year, the Municipality of Bayham learned the structure, built in 1840, was in danger of toppling over.
-
Gateway Casino in London, Ont. to remain closed until at least Friday
Gateway’s casino at the Western Fair District remains closed to the public Thursday as the company continues to deal with a cyber security incident.
Northern Ontario
-
Conservation officers investigating after northern pike abandoned
Conservation officers are investigating after several northern pike were found abandoned on a frozen northern Ontario lake earlier this month.
-
Tinted windows lead to charges for North Bay driver
Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay is reminding the public that a tinted windshield can lead to charges following an incident earlier this month.
-
Sudbury police, OPP seize handgun, drugs and $51K in cash
The provincial police joint forces guns and gangs enforcement team seized cocaine, fentanyl, cash and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop April 19.
Calgary
-
Alberta man, dog survive after being stuck in abandoned septic tank
An Okotoks, Alta., couple and their dogs were caught up in a potentially dangerous situation while on a walk last week.
-
Lindsay Ell prepares for her Saddledome 'pinch me' moment opening for Shania Twain
Lindsay Ell is a TV talent show host who feels the performers' pain as much as they do.
-
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
SpaceX's giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off Thursday on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
Kitchener
-
Crown calls first witness at trial of man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend
Melinda Vasilije’s former roommate described the 22-year-old as a kind person and loyal friend, as the trial of the man accused of second-degree murder in her death continued Thursday morning.
-
New names selected for two WRDSB schools
Two more Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) schools are getting new names.
-
Brantford school placed in lockdown after teen pulls knife: Police
Brantford police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old after the teen allegedly brandished a knife at a local high school.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. First Nation says 40 unmarked graves found around former residential school
The shishalh Nation on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast says ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be 40 unmarked graves of children on or near the site of the former St. Augustine's Residential School.
-
'I need your help': BC Lions owner plans to match donations to restore SFU football program
The owner of the BC Lions has pledged financial support to resuscitate the football program at Simon Fraser University.
-
Whistler ski resort, Granville Island, Stanley Park make list of 10 most 'Instagrammable' places in Canada
British Columbia is home to three of the top 10 most photo-worthy destinations in Canada, according to Instagram users.
Edmonton
-
Regimental funeral to be held Thursday for Alberta RCMP officer
A regimental funeral will be held on Thursday for Const. Harvinder Singh Dhami.
-
Pizza Hut shooting victim in hospital for 'undetermined' time after setback: sister
A suspected brain infection has derailed the recovery of an Edmonton Pizza Hut employee who was shot at work, his family says.
-
Ukrainian newcomer stabbed at Edmonton bus stop no longer in ICU, wife says
Ivan Pylypchuk was finally getting used to his new early-morning routine commuting to his job at a construction company, which the Ukrainian newcomer joined two days after moving to Canada with his wife and daughter.
Windsor
-
Alleged Windsor fraudster arrested in Toronto, second suspect still outstanding
Windsor police say a woman who allegedly committed bank fraud using fake documents to withdraw $9,000 from a victim’s account were arrested in Toronto.
-
$255 fine issued to LaSalle residents for feeding stray cats
Two LaSalle residents are facing a $255 fine for feeding stray cats.
-
Regina
-
Charter bus collides with semi as spring snowstorm creates dangerous travel conditions in Sask.
RCMP said they responded to more than 50 calls for assistance relating to road conditions as a spring snowstorm creates hazardous travel conditions in southern Saskatchewan.
-
Federal Court will hear arguments on deportation of truck driver in Broncos crash
The Federal Court has agreed to allow the lawyer for a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash to argue against his possible deportation.
-
Regina couple says movers lost or damaged $100K worth of items including cremated remains
A Regina couple says their moving experience was a nightmare that left their belongings damaged, destroyed or missing.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating double homicide in eastern Ontario
Police are investigating a double homicide in the small eastern Ontario town of Chute-à-Blondeau, just east of Hawkesbury, Ont.
-
Massive 'wellness and social club' planned for former Ottawa Canadian Tire store
An active-lifestyle company is planning to open a massive new facility in the old Canadian Tire store at Carling and Clyde avenues.
-
Both union, government warn of major service disruptions as a result of strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union and Ottawa are both warning of likely service disruptions as nearly one-third of all federal workers remain on strike for a second day in a row.
Saskatoon
-
Construction of Saskatoon rare earths processing plant put on pause
Canada's only rare earths mining company is pausing all construction at its Saskatoon processing facility.
-
Federal Court will hear arguments on deportation of truck driver in Broncos crash
The Federal Court has agreed to allow the lawyer for a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash to argue against his possible deportation.
-
Sask. couple says RCMP not doing enough about theft from their acreage
A Prince Albert couple says they feel their rural property has become a target for thieves and the RCMP is not doing enough about it.