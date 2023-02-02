Lightspeed Commerce to hire, shift focus to premium clients after layoffs

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. company logo is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO Lightspeed Commerce Inc. company logo is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift

The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

  • Fatal crash in south London

    One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in south London Wednesday night. Police were called to the scene on Bostwick Road around 7:20 p.m. and say there were five people injured in total and all five were taken to the hospital with injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening.

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon