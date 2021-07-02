MONTREAL -- Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper confirmed Friday that forward Alex Killorn will not be in uniform for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre.

Killorn travelled with the team to Montreal after appearing to suffer an injury when he blocked a Jeff Petry shot in the second period of Game 1 of the series.

Nevertheless, Cooper says his lineup will be the same as in Game 2. That means Quebec's Mathieu Joseph will play a second straight game.

Joseph, who joined the line with Ross Colton and Pat Maroon in the Lightning's 3-1 win on Wednesday, had one shot on net, four checks and 6:23 of playing time.

It was his first game since May 20 against the Florida Panthers.

Cooper says he plans to give him a bigger role this time around, on enemy ice.

"It's been a while since he's played," said Cooper. "When you don't play much after the season ends, you have to be ready. That was the case with Aleksandr Volkov last year, who was on the bubble for 64 days before the last game of the finals and he made quite an impact. You never know when your name is going to come up."

"Jo didn't play much in the last game. I hope to give him more playing time tonight, but he uses his speed well and can push the opposition's defence around. Jo has talent and I expect him to have a bigger impact on the game tonight."

Habs interim head coach Dominique Ducharme will be back behind the bench for Game 3 after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

The Lightning lead the Stanley Cup final series 2-0 over the Canadiens. The puck drops at 8 p.m. Friday at the Bell Centre in Montreal.