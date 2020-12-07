MONTREAL -- Quebec's seniors' residences are in sore need of some Christmas cheer this year. Venise Leger took it upon herself to bring some much needed joy to the one she lives in.

Leger decorated her balcony with Christmas lights as a means to keep her mind off the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For me, lights are important all over the place because the dark or shadow doesn't bring you nothing, you know?” she said.

Once the job was done on her own balcony, she didn't stop. With many seniors in her Cote-St-Paul residence feeling isolated, she found a way to brighten their days.

“I could see the seniors inside and I passed a lot of Christmases alone,” she said. “I get used to it, but for them, it's the first time. I could see they were sad.”

Leger solicited donations of Christmas lights and donations and got to work handing them out. Now, many of her neighbours have brightly lit balconies, too.

The job came with challenges: COVID-19 regulations prevent neighbours from helping each other put up decorations and many of those in Leger's building lack the mobility to decorate on their own.

“This week, we have to plan because during the weekend some families are coming in. They can install them for people, but some don't have anybody to install them,” she said.

Still, so far around 60 balconies have been lit up.

“It just puts some light in a dark situation right now,” said Leger.