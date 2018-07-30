· Name of the event: Light the Fire BBQ to End Blood Cancers

· Date: Sunday September 16th 2018

· Time: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

· Address: De Lausanne Parc corner of Montée Monette, Vimont, Laval.

· A short description of the event: BBQ fundraising event. Delicious food, amazing raffle prizes, entertaining DJ, fun and games for the entire family!

· Organization, contact name and phone number: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada. Organization Contact: Cristina Cinquanta 514 875-1000 (cristina.cinquanta@lls.org). Event contact: Cristina Carlone 514-463-8068 ccristinacarlone@hotmail.com

· Individuals raising funds for a Charitable Organization must provide a letter of authorization from said organization: Please see attached