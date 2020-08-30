MONTREAL -- Surete du Quebec (SQ) divers have recovered the body of a 27-year-old man who disappeared in St. Lawrence River after an evening of boating with friends.

The lifeless body of Brossard resident Aymane Farissi was removed from the water at around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday morning at the Longueuil marina.

His disappearance was reported to the Longueuil police (SPAL) around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. A search in collaboration with SQ divers took place until 8 p.m. Saturday before resuming Sunday morning.

"Mr. Farissi and his friends had gone for a boat trip on the river and it seems that on the way back to the marina, he fell in the water. For the moment, we do not know the circumstances leading to this fall," said SPAL spokesperson Ghyslain Vallières.

The victim was not wearing a personal flotation device.

SPAL investigators met with witnesses to the tragedy to piece together the timeline of events and shed light on the circumstances that led to the death of the 27-year-old.

The investigation is continuing.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2020.