

CTV Montreal





A life-sized statue of Frere Andre has been stolen.

The bronze statue of the Catholic Saint was removed from a monument at his birthplace in Mont Saint Gregoire, about 40 km east of Montreal.

The Sureté du Quebec said the theft was reported over the weekend, but that it could have happened several days earlier.

Visitors coming to the site found the statute had been ripped off its base. All that remains in a stone pedestal and a pair of metal support bars that were snapped off during the theft.

The Bessette Farm, which manages the memorial, is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the retrieval of the statue. People with tips are asked to contact the Justin Bessette.