It wasn’t a great day for sun and sand but that didn’t stop the Verdun Beach from finally getting inaugurated, two years behind schedule and considerably over budget.

“I’m sure lots of Montrealers will say ‘Hey, how about we go to the beach today,’ and it will be right downtown,” said Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.

The beach was originally slated to open in time for the city’s 375th anniversary in 2017, with a cost estimate of around $3 million. But borough mayor Jean-Francois Parenteau said the final bill came to almost $7 million.

“It was the first project like that in Montreal so we worked and learned at the same time,” he said. “It was really important for us to respect the environment, the birds, the trees.”

“Those delays forced us and permitted us to make sure that everything was respected environmentally,” agreed city councillor Sterling Downey. “We couldn’t just go ahead, do something, just to cut a ribbon.”

The beach idea has had its detractors. Four years ago more than 1,000 people signed a petition calling for a change to the beach’s original location near the Douglas Institute, saying it would destroy wetlands in the area.

The beach site was finally set behind the Verdun Auditorium and will officially open to the public on Saturday.

“We have a beautiful project, a project that will be a legacy for the long term, so we’re really proud of it,” said Parenteau.

Chantal Rouleau, the provincial minister responsible for Montreal, praised the project.

“It takes some conditions, it takes a lot of work and determination and I’m very happy it’s happening,” she said.

While the beach may shortly open to the public, some work remains to be done to make it accessible to all. Downey said the decision to open the beach was because of a simple reality.

“The reality was if we waited people were still going to come and use it,” he said.