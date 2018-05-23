

The Canadian Press





The average Quebecer can expect to live into their 80's, according to annual government statistics.

Last year, the province's men lived, on average, to 80.6 years old. Women, however, averaged out at 84.5 years.

The Quebec Institute of Statistics noted that life expectancy tends to increase as time goes on, but the numbers have declined in recent years.

But the life expectancy for those living in Quebec still remains among the highest in the world.

In 2017, 66,300 people died in Quebec - a increase of 2,700 from 2016.

The increase could be attributed to the overall aging of the population, as well a spate of winter deaths at both the beginning and the end of 2017, possible linked to flu season.