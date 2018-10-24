

Omar Abdulaziz, who has been living for years in Quebec, believes the people who killed Jamal Khashoggi are also after him.

Abdulaziz is a student at Bishop's University after being granted asylum by Canada, and earlier this year he was contacted by Saudi Arabian officials who wanted him to return to the regime in the Middle East.

Abdulaziz explained to CTV News that he refused, and that his brothers were then arrested and have since been held.

He also discovered that his phone was then hacked, apparently by Saudi Arabia

He knew Khashoggi and frequently corresponded with him about the kingdom and its brutal repression of any criticism.

