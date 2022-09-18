Liberals promise to invest $450 million per year in a public psychotherapy program

An elected Liberal government would eventually invest $450 million a year in a public psychotherapy program that would provide 15 free sessions a year for Quebecers.

Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) leader Dominique Anglade presented this part of her "Health Access Plan" on Sunday during a stop in Shawinigan.

She explained that the COVID-19 pandemic exploded the problems in mental health where approximately 20,000 people are still waiting for care. Anglade spoke about how the issue was a personal one.

"My mother, when I was young, suffered from mental health issues. (...) Sometimes I would say to myself, 'If I don't make lunch for my sister and me, (...) we won't eat lunch,'" she said. "This is the story of thousands of Quebecers today. Mental health is as important as physical health. It is not normal not to be able to have access to universal psychotherapy."

In concrete terms, under an Anglade government, a person will be able to use his or her health insurance card to seek psychotherapy care anywhere in Quebec, even privately.

On Saturday, Anglade reiterated her intention to take action on mental health at the Force Jeunesse symposium, held at HEC Montréal and to which all party leaders were invited.

The Force Jeunesse organization said it calculated that the lack of universal mental health care costs society $18 billion.

"We have to put money in, (...) recruit more people," said Anglade.

The Liberal plan includes incentives to bring experienced workers back into the workforce, attract newcomers and speed up credential recognition, Anglade said.

However, she remained evasive on the recruitment targets to be reached.

CANDIDATE WITHDRAWS IN JOLIETTE

On Sunday, Anglade had to defend the Liberal Party's organization following the withdrawal of one of its candidates in the middle of the election campaign.

Malek Arab withdrew "for personal reasons" from running in Joliette, said the party in a statement. Anglade did not want to clarify her thoughts in a news conference.

She announced that Diana Mélissa Crispin, a nuclear medicine technologist who graduated from the University of Montreal, will replace Arab.

"Mr. Arab will not be a candidate in Joliette. It will be Ms. Crispin. I am very happy that Ms. Crispin joins us, a person in the health field in addition," she said.

Anglade also announced on Sunday that her party will contest the decision of the Chief Electoral Officer of Quebec (DGEQ), which, the day before, refused the Liberal candidacy in Matane-Matapédia.