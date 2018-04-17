

The Canadian Press





Argenteuil MNA Yves St-Denis will quit the Liberal caucus due to accusations of sexual misconduct, The Canadian Press confirmed on Tuesday.

St-Denis is expected to formally announce his resignation from the caucus after being told by party leadership that if he didn’t leave on his own, he would be removed during the daily meeting of Liberal MNAs.

"It's a regretabble situation," said Premier Philippe Couillard. "Mr. St-Denis has decided right away to leave the caucus, which was the right decision to make. These are not behaviours we condone, on the contrary, we don't want this in our group or in any political group."

St-Denis will continue to sit as an independent in the National Assembly.

Following the filing of a complaint by a Liberal Party of Quebec employee, St-Denis admitted to sending the woman a photo of a man receiving oral sex from a woman.

St-Denis said he was not the man in the photo but that he had taken a photo of a pornographic movie on television.

The incident occurred in April 2014, during the campaign for the last provincial election.

The complainant, who wished to remain anonymous, contacted the chief government whip in 2018 to lodge her complaint.

St-Denis had already been under investigation by the Liberal party for alleged aggressive behaviour, including yelling at staff.

In January, former Liberal cabinet minister Pierre Paradis was suspended from the caucus due to allegations of misconduct. While Paradis was cleared in a probe, Couillard has said a decision will not be made about reinstatement until late summer.

In 2016, another Liberal MNA, Gerry Sklavounos, was accused of sexually assault a restaurant hostess in 2014. While Sklavounos was never charged, he was also denied reinstatement into the caucus.