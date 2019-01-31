

CTV Montreal





While the CAQ debates its upcoming legislation on religious symbols, Quebec’s Liberal Party are reportedly torn on how to approach the issue.

On Thursday, the party applauded interim leader Pierre Arcand as a show of unity, but reports suggest there are internal rifts, with some within the party suggesting compromise could be necessary if the party hopes to shore up support among Francophones.

Arcand said MNA Helene David has held consultations with Liberal members over the past several weeks and submitted a report on Thursday morning, but wouldn’t go into further detail, saying the party needs to see the specifics of any bill.

Also on Thursday, former Liberal finance minister Carlos Leitao was asked about a letter, reportedly written by new Mount Royal MNA Marwah Rizqy, that criticized austerity measures introduced by the party during their time in power.

The letter accused the party of enacting cuts that went too far and too fast in an effort to balance Quebec’s budget.

Leitao said he was aware of the letter but defended the cuts, saying they were necessary but not perfect.