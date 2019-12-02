QUEBEC -- A Liberal fortress crumbled like a house of cards in Quebec, Monday night, with the election of CAQ candidate Joelle Boutin in Jean-Talon.

She becomes the 76th MNA led by Francois Legault and the 55th woman to claim a position in the National Assembly for the current session.

As of the publication of the initial results, Monday evening, the CAQ took a comfortable lead, that didn't stop growing all night.

For the Liberal Party, it was a loss felt beyond the borders of the riding: the Liberals are now all but absent from practically all regions of Quebec, except for the Greater Montreal Area and in Outaouais.

Jean-Talon was the party's last riding East of Montreal.

During the election campaign, the race drew attention because it was unclear if the CAQ would be able to capture the riding, which has been represented in the National Assembly by a Liberal since it was created in 1966.

But the battle wasn't even close. After counting the ballots from 80 polls out of 158, CAQ candidate Joëlle Boutin had nearly 41 per cent of the vote against 23 per cent for Liberal candidate Gertrude Bourdon, who failed to win a seat in the National Assembly for the second time in 14 months.

Until recently, Monday's result would have been unthinkable in the Liberal stronghold: Quebec Solidaire nearly equalled the Liberal performance with 20 per cent of the vote.

The Parti-Quebecois garnered 9 per cent of the vote.

Former Jean-Talon MNA, Sebastien Proulx, chose to quit politics in August to work in the private sector at Desjardins.

Like in the 2018 election, when she came second, the CAQ chose Boutin to represent them in Jean-Talon.

Since then, Boutin, 40, was in charge of Minister Eric Caire's cabinet. She also helped found Women Alpha, a website that focuses on women in business.

This is a developing story that will be updated

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2019