After more than 20 years in politics, Liberal MNA Geoff Kelley is calling it a day.

The man who has represented the West Island riding of Jacques Cartier since 1994, and frequently served as the Minister of Native Affairs, will not run again in this October's election.

Kelley told CTV News that at 63 years old he is just not ready to spend another term of office in the National Assembly.

"I was very conscious [that] it's a four-year commitment and you're saying to your neighbours, 'I'm ready to do this job for the next four years,'" said Kelley.

"I love what I do, but it is going out on Saturday and Sunday to community events.It is going to Quebec City 40 times a year and I just decided maybe there isn't enough gas in the tank anymore to do another four years, so I decided to stop."

Kelley joked that he had a rather long 'for' and 'against' list when it came to making his decision, but in the end he is confident it is the correct choice.

He grew emotional when he thanked his family for their support over the past 24 years, and said he was proud of his accomplishments including a plan to make Highway 20 safer, and the work he has done with the West Island Palliative Care Centre.

Kelley also said he was glad with what he had accomplished in his role as Native Affairs Minister, although he admitted there is more work to do.

His son, Gregory, is now planning to run in the riding for the Liberal party. The 32-year-old is currently a political adviser working for the minister responsible for anglophone relations, Kathleen Weil.

"I grew up in the riding and there is such a great community spirit. Everyone helps a neighbour in times of need and pulls together to help each other out," said Gregory.

He has not, however, spoken to the Liberal party about becoming a candidate.

There was speculation in the past month that Kelley would withdraw from politics, but at the time he refused to confirm the rumours.

Kelley becomes the 17th Liberal MNA to announce he will not run again, and a large number of opposition MNAs have made similar declarations.

One reason for the apparent increase in MNAs announcing they will not run again this spring is a change in how politicians are compensated.

MNAs who decide to step down before serving their entire term get a reduced severance package, while if they leave at the end of their term they receive a larger financial payout.