Liberal MNA calls for emergency meeting on teacher shortage, violence in Quebec schools

    QUEBEC CITY -

    Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy is calling for Quebec's education minister to arrange an emergency meeting with stakeholders over violence and a lack of teachers in schools.

    In a Friday morning press scrum, Rizqy accused Minister Bernard Drainville of "inaction" in the face of the issues currently rocking the education network.

    She held up a document dated last June, which she said showed that the minister knew that Quebec needed to recruit 13,600 teachers a year.

    And yet, some 3,000 graduates leave university every year, she asserted, calculating that Quebec is short 10,000 teachers a year.

    Under these circumstances, Quebec is "doomed to fail," she said.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 22, 2023.

