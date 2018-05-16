

The Canadian Press





The well-known businessman heading the Quebec Liberals' election campaign is saying Pierre Karl Peladeau uses his media properties to influence politics in the province.

Alexandre Taillefer told a Montreal radio station today that journalists who work for Peladeau should question the impartiality of their reporting.

Peladeau is the former Parti Quebecois leader who owns some of the province's most popular media properties including Le Journal de Montreal and the LCN television network.

Taillefer is himself a media owner in Quebec but he announced last week he is leaving the board of Mishmash Media, whose publications include L'Actualite magazine and biweekly alternative paper Voir.

He says journalists who work for Peladeau are encouraged to fall in line with their owner's political views and interests.

Peladeau responded to Taillefer on Twitter by suggesting the businessman isn't ready for the political limelight and will buckle under pressure.