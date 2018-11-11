

CTV Montreal





As Canadians from coast to coast honoured veterans at ceremonies around the country, a once-neglected group of former soldiers was given its due in Montreal.

For years, military members who identified as LGBTQ were mistreated and stigmatized.

Martine Roy was dishonourably discharged in 1985 because of her sexual orientation.

On Sunday, she laid the first-ever wreath for LGBTQ military members.

“It’s a moment I never honestly thought I would live [to see],” she said.

From 1967 to 1992, homosexuality was banned in the armed forces.

In November 2017, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized in the House of Commons for the discrimination they faced over the years.

“We were wrong, we are sorry, and we will never let this happen again,” he said at the time.

Some openly gay military members were at the ceremony on Sunday and praised the more-inclusive environment.

“I have some people who are coming into my office and coming out,” said Second Canadian Division Captain Andre Jean.

“That’s pretty impressive.”