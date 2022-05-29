Leylah Fernandez reaches quarter finals at Roland Garros

Quebecer Leylah Fernandez reached the quarter-finals at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on Sunday, beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 4-6 and 6-3.

The 19-year-old Fernandez had more than twice as many winners, 35, as unforced errors, 17, and continued her run of impressive returning at the tournament.

She broke Anisimova six times and now has won 23 of her opponents' service games through four matches.

Fernandez had never won more than two consecutive main-draw matches on clay until this trip to Paris.

The Laval, Que. born player made a breakthrough last year at the U.S. Open by making it all the way to the final before losing to Emma Raducanu in a matchup between a pair of unseeded teenagers.

Canada's Leylah Fernandez plays a shot against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Fernandez, the youngest player to win a WTA title in 2022, is seeded 17th at the French Open and will play Martina Trevisan of Italy next.

The 27th-seeded Anisimova was a semifinalist at Roland Garros in 2019 at age 17. The American eliminated four-time major champion Naomi Osaka in the first round this year.

-- This article by The Associated Press was first published on May 29, 2022