MONTREAL -- Leylah Annie Fernandez was restrained but visibly pumped after fighting through two tough sets against Kaia Kanepi and winning 7-5, 7-5 to advance to the third round of the US Open.

A short time later, her compatriot from Montreal Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles from Spain in straight sets 7-6, 6-3, 6-2.

It is the first time in her career that the 18-year-old from Laval, Quebec has advanced this far in the tournament.

Fernandez is the 73rd seed at the tournament and will now face no. 3 seed and last year's champion: Naomi Osaka of Japan, who also won the 2021 Australian Open.

18-year-old Leylah Fernandez is through to the third round of the #USOpen for the *first* time in her young career! ✨



She defeats Kaia Kanepi 7-5, 7-5, saving multiple set points in the second set.



It’s a showdown with Naomi Osaka up next. �� pic.twitter.com/1LerBjR0jY — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) September 1, 2021

For the 12-seed Auger-Aliassime, he will face 18-seed Roberto Bautista Agut from Spain.

The 21-year-old made it to his first ever Grand Slam quarter-finals this year when he defeated Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon.