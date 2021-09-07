MONTREAL -- After knocking off former U.S. Open champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, Leylah Annie Fernandez from Laval, Que. won the first set against no. 5 seed Elina Svitolina from Ukraine 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Svitolina stormed back in set two winning 6-3.

It is the furthest Fernandez has advanced in a Grand Slam. The athlete turned 19 yesterday.

Fellow Quebecer Felix Auger-Aliassime plays fellow teenage giant-slayer Carlos Alcaraz Garfia later tonight.

Garfia upset no. 3-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in round three.