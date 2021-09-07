Advertisement
Leylah Annie Fernandez and Elina Svitolina tied one set apiece in U.S. Open quarterfinals
Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts after defeating Angelique Kerber, of Germany, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Share:
MONTREAL -- After knocking off former U.S. Open champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, Leylah Annie Fernandez from Laval, Que. won the first set against no. 5 seed Elina Svitolina from Ukraine 6-3 in the quarterfinals.
Svitolina stormed back in set two winning 6-3.
It is the furthest Fernandez has advanced in a Grand Slam. The athlete turned 19 yesterday.
Fellow Quebecer Felix Auger-Aliassime plays fellow teenage giant-slayer Carlos Alcaraz Garfia later tonight.
Garfia upset no. 3-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in round three.
-- This is a developing story that will be updated.