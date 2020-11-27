LÉVIS, QUE. -- Levis police (SPVL) arrested a 23-year-old man they suspect of making death threats against police officers through social media on Thursday.

The suspect was arrested as he was leaving his home in Levis, across the river from Quebec City.

Knives were found in his automobile.

The SPVL reported that the young man could face charges of incitement to hatred and uttering threats.

In comments in a Nov. 18 video titled "Zealous Police (policiers zélés)" on his Facebook page, the suspect reportedly mentioned his desire to do like they do in Colombia and kill police on street corners.

An investigation was then opened into the criminal offence of incitement to hatred.

Six days later, on the same Facebook page, following another video showing a Montreal police (SPVM) intervention, the same individual allegedly sought to know where the intervention had taken place in order to go there and kill the officers.

The SPVL reported that after his arrest, the suspect was taken to the police station to be met by investigators. He was released on a promise to appear in court on Dec. 15 at the Quebec City courthouse.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2020.