

The Canadian Press





Levis police are looking for minors or adults who may have been victims of a man arrested for luring victims online.

The Levis Police Department (SPVL) arrested Alain Couture, a 50-year-old Lévis resident, for making sexually explicit images accessible to a minor. He appeared at the Quebec City Courthouse Thursday.

Police reported in May that the suspect responded to a Facebook ad from a 17-year-old girl who offered childcare services. There was no other communication between the two.

On June 24, without having had a conversation with Couture, the victim received a video of the individual showing him naked in sexually explicit scenes.

The teenager then contacted the police to file a complaint.

The SPVL believes that Couture could have lured other victims, either by sending sexually explicit videos or photos. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the police.