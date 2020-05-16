MONTREAL -- A driver is fighting for his life in hospital after swerving on Principale Street and flipping his vehicle in the small municipality of Saint-Gervais, in the Chaudiere-Appalaches region.

The accident took place on Highway 279, around 11:15 p.m. Friday, said SQ spokesperson Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau.

The man lost control of his vehicle in a curve on Highway 279 while travelling north. His vehicle rolled over several times.

"The driver, who was alone was ejected from the vehicle," said Bibeau. “He is a man in his 30s from the Levis region. He was transported to a hospital in the Quebec region in a critical condition.''

An SQ police officer specializing in collision investigation is investigating.

At the moment, no theory is being ruled out to explain the swerve.

This article by La Presse Canadienne was first published on May 16, 2020.