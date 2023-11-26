MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Lessard-Therrien is the new co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire

    Candidate Emilise Lessard-Therrien speaks during a debate at the Quebec Solidaire party convention in Gatineau, Que., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby Candidate Emilise Lessard-Therrien speaks during a debate at the Quebec Solidaire party convention in Gatineau, Que., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

    Émilise Lessard-Therrien is the new co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire (QS).

    She will team up with Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, who was re-elected with 90.1 per cent of the vote.

    The 31-year-old former municipal councillor and farmer was elected in the second round by the 600 delegates attending the convention this weekend in Gatineau.

    She won 50.3 per cent of the vote.

    She had campaigned on the need for QS to reach out to Quebecers living in the regions and rural areas, focusing on food sovereignty, a promising and "structuring" project, according to her.

    During a debate on Saturday with the other two candidates, Christine Labrie and Ruba Ghazal, she said that she wanted to play politics like the Cowboys Fringants: by playing at the Bell Centre and in all the villages.

    Lessard-Therrien was QS MNA for Rouyn-Noranda--Témiscamingue from 2018 to 2022.

    She will be an extra-parliamentary co-spokesperson. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 26, 2023.

