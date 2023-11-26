Lessard-Therrien is the new co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire
Émilise Lessard-Therrien is the new co-spokesperson for Quebec Solidaire (QS).
She will team up with Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, who was re-elected with 90.1 per cent of the vote.
The 31-year-old former municipal councillor and farmer was elected in the second round by the 600 delegates attending the convention this weekend in Gatineau.
She won 50.3 per cent of the vote.
She had campaigned on the need for QS to reach out to Quebecers living in the regions and rural areas, focusing on food sovereignty, a promising and "structuring" project, according to her.
During a debate on Saturday with the other two candidates, Christine Labrie and Ruba Ghazal, she said that she wanted to play politics like the Cowboys Fringants: by playing at the Bell Centre and in all the villages.
Lessard-Therrien was QS MNA for Rouyn-Noranda--Témiscamingue from 2018 to 2022.
She will be an extra-parliamentary co-spokesperson.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 26, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING Montreal police searching for missing teenage girl
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
3 dead, 2 wounded in Langside incident: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say several people are dead and injured after a 'serious incident' in the 100 block of Langside Street early Sunday morning.
Hamas releases third group of hostages as part of truce deal, while Netanyahu visits Gaza
The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was back on track Sunday as the militants freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis and the first American, in a third set of releases under a four-day truce.
One person dead, 63 confirmed cases in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says one person has died after a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Newfoundland Christmas parade cancelled over 'firearms situation' in St. John's
A Christmas parade in St. John's, N.L., has been cancelled today due to what police are calling a firearms situation in the city's downtown.
November’s full beaver moon will shine bright this weekend
November’s full moon, known as the beaver moon, will shine bright in the night sky starting Sunday, offering a dazzling sight to behold.
How a Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in one night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
China says a surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
A surge in respiratory illnesses across China that has drawn the attention of the World Health Organization is caused by the flu and other known pathogens and not by a novel virus, the country's health ministry said Sunday.
Attackers seize an Israel-linked tanker off Yemen in a third such assault during Israel-Hamas war
Attackers seized a tanker linked to Israel off the coast of Yemen on Sunday, authorities said. While no group immediately claimed responsibility, it comes as at least two other maritime attacks in recent days have been linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
Israeli forces kill at least 8 Palestinians in surging West Bank violence, health officials say
Israeli forces operating in the occupied West Bank killed at least eight Palestinians in a 24-hour period, Palestinian health officials said Sunday, as a fragile pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip entered its third day.
Toronto
-
Toronto's 119th annual Santa Claus Parade underway
The Santa Claus Parade is back in Toronto, marking what many believe to be the true start of the holiday season.
-
How a Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in one night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
-
New 'expression of interest' requirement for specialized programs at TDSB draws criticism and support
A new requirement for students to be considered for specialized programs within the Toronto District School Board is being called “meaningless” by one board trustee.
Atlantic
-
RCMP investigating 4 suspected arsons over the weekend in P.E.I.
Queens District RCMP are investigating a number of suspicious fires that happened in P.E.I. over the weekend.
-
Halifax sees heavy traffic following closure of the Mackay Bridge
It is a traffic nightmare during one of the year’s busiest seasons in Halifax, which is only amplified by the closure of the MacKay Bridge.
-
Halifax district RCMP investigate stabbing around Lake Echo
The Halifax District RCMP is investigating a report of a stabbing in Lake Echo on Saturday.
London
-
One person suffered burns after an explosion and fire in west London
Emergency responders were called to home on Concord Road in London after an explosion and fire was reported.
-
London police dog nabs break-in suspect
A London police dog helped track down a suspect who was hiding in the bushes after allegedly trying to break into a home.
-
Big-box retailers are rethinking their self-checkout strategies. Here's why
Some grocers are reconsidering their self-checkout strategy to find a balance between meeting their customers' demands and mitigating losses from theft.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario NDP seeks to make it illegal for drivers to pass on solid double yellow lines
Chad Belanger was left with a broken neck, ribs, collarbone and sternum, a bruised heart and lungs, a concussion and PTSD following a crash caused by a truck that crossed a solid double yellow line to pass another vehicle in northern Ontario.
-
4 teens, 1 woman killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
Five people are dead, including four teens between 15 and 17 years-old, after a late-night crash in the Town of Huntsville.
-
Here's how artificial intelligence could help manage homelessness in Canada
The cost-of-living crisis has pushed many Canadians into a state of homelessness. To better manage the issue, organizations and cities in Canada are turning to artificial intelligence.
Calgary
-
Man shot in southeast Calgary late Saturday afternoon
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the southeast part of the city.
-
Ukrainians gather in Calgary to remember Holodomor
The recent horrors in Gaza and Ukraine are hitting home with people recognizing the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor.
-
MacKinnon, Prosvetov key Avalanche's 3-1 win over Flames
Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist and Ivan Prosvetov stopped 30 shots as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 Saturday night for their sixth win in seven games.
Kitchener
-
Jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall under investigation
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Saturday evening at Fairview Park Mall.
-
LRT trains paused between Kitchener stations following crash
Grand River Transit ION trains ground to a halt between two Kitchener stations following a crash.
-
'We need homes to go to': Fire destroys two tents at Kitchener encampment, leaving two people displaced
Two people have been displaced after a fire tore through two tents and severely damaged another at a Kitchener encampment.
Vancouver
-
1 arrested, taken to hospital after police pursue tractor on B.C. highway
BC Highway Patrol officers appear to have caused a tractor to roll over to stop it from driving on Highway 1 Saturday afternoon.
-
Consumers encouraged to support local on Small Business Saturday: CFIB
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is hoping British Columbians allocate their hard-earned dollars to supporting local businesses this weekend.
-
Vancouver Island First Nation votes to reclaim authority over child and family services
A Vancouver Island First Nation has voted to reclaim full authority over child and family services for its members.
Edmonton
-
Smith says she'll reveal details next week on threat to invoke sovereignty act
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will reveal details next week on her threat to invoke her government's sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations.
-
Ukrainians gather in Calgary to remember Holodomor
The recent horrors in Gaza and Ukraine are hitting home with people recognizing the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor.
-
November’s full beaver moon will shine bright this weekend
November’s full moon, known as the beaver moon, will shine bright in the night sky starting Sunday, offering a dazzling sight to behold.
Windsor
-
Suspect wanted in connection to Walkerville shooting arrested
A Windsor man wanted for attempted murder in connection to a Walkerville shooting over the summer has been arrested in Michigan.
-
More pets surrendered, NextStar confirms foreign worker count and man allegedly bear sprayed by car break-in suspect
Animal rescues say the cost of living is causing more people to give up their pets, NextStar confirms foreign worker count and a Windsor family is shaken after a man was allegedly bear sprayed when confronting a car break-in suspect. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week:
-
Annual Goodfellows paper drive wraps up for the season
The 110th annual Goodfellows newspaper drive has wrapped, but there is still time to donate online if you didn’t get your chance.
Regina
-
'The house shook': Police cruiser crashes into Regina man's house
A Regina man was in for an interesting awakening after a police cruiser crashed into his house while he was napping on Friday night.
-
Sask. premier signs agreement with Métis Nation-Saskatchewan on firearms safety
The Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) signed two agreements with the provincial premier on Saturday, including one that addresses firearms education and permitting.
-
Driver charged with impaired driving after officer smells cannabis during traffic stop
One driver didn't pass the smell test on Saturday, according to Regina police.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man launches federal petition to limit off-label use of diabetes drugs
An Ottawa man is trying to bring more awareness about the shortage of diabetes drugs that have become popular weight-loss tools to Parliament.
-
West-end bus route detours ending Monday
Bus riders in the west end of the city will be back to their regular routes after detours this weekend for work on the temporary Roosevelt Bridge.
-
Christmas movie filmed entirely in Ottawa makes streaming debut
A Christmas movie filmed entirely in Ottawa is premiering on Paramount Plus this holiday season.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man arrested for shooting that left woman seriously injured
Saskatchewan RCMP arrested a 25-year-old Montreal Lake man on Saturday in connection with a shooting that left a woman with serious injuries.
-
Sask. premier signs agreement with Métis Nation-Saskatchewan on firearms safety
The Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) signed two agreements with the provincial premier on Saturday, including one that addresses firearms education and permitting.
-
Former Saskatoon teacher 'crossed a line,' Crown claims in closing arguments
Closing arguments in the trial of a former Saskatoon teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a student wrapped up Friday morning.