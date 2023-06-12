Less than 4,000 wildfire evacuees will remain by Monday evening, Legault predicts

After forest fires forced the evacuation of several municipalities in northern Quebec, residents of Chibougamau and other towns could return to their homes as of Monday morning.

Speaking at a press conference Monday, Premier François Legault said there should be "fewer than 4,000 evacuees left this evening."

"The situation is improving in many places, and we should begin reintegrating evacuees in Chibougameau, Lac-Barrière, Oujé-Bougoumou, Waswanipi, Obedjiwan and Lac-Simon," Legault said.

However, residents of Normétal, Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Beaucanton, Val-Paradis and Saint-Lambert are unlikely to return home in the next few hours.

EVACUEES RETURN TO CHIBOUGAMAU

Route 167 reopened to traffic from La Doré at 8 a.m.

Chibougamau medical services are still operating at a low level, and grocery stores are just beginning to stock their shelves.

Of the 19 fires fought since the start of June in the Chapais, Chibougamau, Oujé-Bougoumou and Mistassini sectors, eight have been successfully extinguished, two are now contained, and six are still uncontained, Quebec's forest fire prevention agency (SOPFEU) said Sunday evening.

The number of firefighters in these sectors has risen from 30 to 185, thanks to the help of Canadian military personnel and French firefighters.

In Abitibi-Témiscamingue, 25 military personnel will join forest firefighters on Monday to extinguish hot spots around Normétal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 12, 2023.