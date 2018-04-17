

The Quebec government announced almost $3 billion in new funds for sustainable mobility projects on Tuesday as Premier Philippe Couillard said his administration is aiming to make Quebec a North American leader in sustainable mobility by 2030.

To that end, the government is aiming to give 70 per cent of the province’s population access to at least four sustainable transport services, with 20 per cent reductions in commute time, gross expenses for transport and solo car usage, as well as a 40 per cent reduction in the use of gasoline from 2013 levels.

The government is also aiming for a 37.5 per cent reduction in greenhouse gases from 1990 levels in the transport sector.

More to come.