Leslie Jones, Mae Martin joining the ranks at Just For Laughs this summer
Some more big comedy names are joining the lineup at Just For Laughs in Montreal this summer.
Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones, Feel Good star Mae Martin, and British comedy mainstay Eddie Izzard are among those added to the list, each slotted to host a comedy gala at the end of July.
The festival's 41st edition will also include solo shows from comics like Ronny Chieng, Neal Brennan, Ramy Youssef, Darcy & Jer and Brad Williams, among others.
Just For Laughs runs from July 14 to July 29. Shows will be spread out among a variety of venues around Montreal.
Some of the acts announced last month include Ali Wong, Russell Peters, Jack Whitehall, Jonathan Van Ness, Kurtis Connor, Sheng Wang, Trixie & Katya, Judy Gold and Tom Papa.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bloc joins Conservatives in rejecting Johnston report briefing on election meddling
Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is joining Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in refusing to take a look at secret information that led a watchdog to recommend against a public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference.
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
3-year-old who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in backyard pool, police say
A three-year-old child who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in a neighbouring backyard pool, police say.
Canada has highest household debt level in G7: CMHC deputy chief economist
Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.
Funeral for mother and child killed in a random stabbing to be held in Edmonton
A funeral is being held today for a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school.
Canadian actor, musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28
A Canadian actor and musician who won accolades from an early age is being remembered as an inspiring artist who lived 'the best life' and continued to work even in her final days.
Lobster populations remain healthy around the Maritimes, but the numbers are dropping
The federal Fisheries Department has released a series of reports that indicate lobster populations around the Maritimes remain in good shape.
'There's no excuse': An expert's tips for the garbage Canadians get wrong
A sustainability expert showcases some common errors Canadians make when getting rid of waste and offers tips aimed at limit the environmental impact.
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
Toronto
-
Canadian actor, musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28
A Canadian actor and musician who won accolades from an early age is being remembered as an inspiring artist who lived 'the best life' and continued to work even in her final days.
-
3-year-old who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in backyard pool, police say
A three-year-old child who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in a neighbouring backyard pool, police say.
-
Doug Ford says Crombie running for Liberal leader is a 'slap in the face' to Mississauga
Ontario Premier Doug Ford called Bonnie Crombie’s Liberal leadership run a 'slap in the face' to the residents of Mississauga.
Atlantic
-
Moncton family doctor closing his practice, looking for health-care solutions
A family doctor in Moncton, N.B., who is closing his family practice in a few weeks, is speaking out about challenges within the health-care system.
-
Strike surges on: Halifax school support staff bracing for prolonged walkout
Wednesday will mark two weeks of strike action for school support workers in Halifax.
-
Mattea Roach advances to final of 'Jeopardy Masters' tournament
Toronto trivia titan Mattea Roach has made it to the final round of 'Jeopardy Masters.'
London
-
Tow truck towed in east London
In a turn of events, a tow truck was the one being towed away from the scene of traffic infractions.
-
Free training announced for auto workers on heels of Stellantis project pause
The Ontario government has announced two projects officials say will help over 360 people land full-time jobs in the province’s growing automotive manufacturing sector.
-
Norwich councillor resigns in protest over flag bylaw
A councillor has resigned in protest after Norwich Township passed a bylaw restricting flags and banners flown on municipal property.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 4 people arrested in human trafficking investigation after searches in Simcoe County, GTA
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
-
Search and rescue team scouring Radar Road area for missing woman
Search and rescue crews have joined Greater Sudbury police efforts to locate a missing woman last seen in the Valley East area.
-
Active investigation at North Bay motel
North Bay police say officers are conducting an active investigation at a local motel Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
Power from poop: Wastewater upgrades in Calgary to harness biogas
The City of Calgary says it's investing more than $1 billion to upgrade its largest water treatment plant to make the facility self-sufficient in terms of electricity.
-
Youth left 'significantly injured' in ditch for nearly 12 hours, RCMP say
Police say they are looking for another driver involved in a crash that left a youth injured and lying in a ditch for nearly 12 hours earlier this month.
-
Zoo welcomes brand new baby zebra
Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo visitors might be lucky to spot a new addition to the facility's African Savannah family.
Kitchener
-
53 people living at three main encampments in Waterloo region: Report
Region of Waterloo staff are providing an update on the three main encampments in the region and revealing the number of people still living at those sites.
-
New $14M library planned for southwest Kitchener
The Kitchener Public Library has announced a new energy efficient library branch is being planned for the southwest area of Kitchener.
-
Kitchener woman convicted of child sexual abuse sees another condition for statutory release
A 54-year-old Kitchener woman convicted of sexually abusing a child will face another condition added to the terms of her statutory release.
Vancouver
-
'That's outrageous': Guests unable to attend Bowen Island wedding after unexpected BC Ferries cancellations
Chairs sat empty while a Vancouver bride walked down the aisle on Saturday after BC Ferries unexpectedly cancelled sailings to Bowen Island.
-
Open letter: SPS chief weighs in on delayed final decision over who will police Surrey
The battle over who should police the city of Surrey is ramping up yet again, as the chief of the Surrey Police Service issues an open letter.
-
Artificial intelligence and mandated targets: Strategies behind B.C.'s housing push
Housing continues to be a key talking point for the David Eby government, and one of his key lieutenants is prepared to flex his ministerial muscle to encourage, simplify and push municipalities and developers into creating more homes.
Edmonton
-
Funeral for mother and child killed in a random stabbing to be held in Edmonton
A funeral is being held today for a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school.
-
Northern Alberta community mourns the loss of church destroyed by arson
Two men have been charged with arson after a historic church in northern Alberta was destroyed by a fire Monday.
-
Youth left 'significantly injured' in ditch for nearly 12 hours, RCMP say
Police say they are looking for another driver involved in a crash that left a youth injured and lying in a ditch for nearly 12 hours earlier this month.
Windsor
-
Fire reported on cargo ship near Pelee Island
Multiple agencies were involved after an engine fire was reported on a cargo ship near Pelee Island.
-
Free training announced for auto workers on heels of Stellantis project pause
The Ontario government has announced two projects officials say will help over 360 people land full-time jobs in the province’s growing automotive manufacturing sector.
-
Small plane crash simulation in Detroit River
Don’t be alarmed if you see some activity in the Detroit River near Grosse Ile, across from Amherstburg.
Regina
-
-
Riders' Jake Dolegala found not guilty of impaired driving
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Jake Dolegala was found not guilty of impaired driving in Regina Provincial Court this week.
-
Regina city council may further restrict where cell towers can be built
Regina city council is considering whether or not to restrict where cell towers can be built after some residents have said they are unsightly and that they don’t want them constructed next to their homes.
Ottawa
-
Burning garbage debate set for city council
City Council is getting set to debate a motion Wednesday that could see staff look at technologies like incineration as a way to reduce garbage in landfill.
-
Pembroke, Ont. residents reeling after long weekend double-homicide
Ontario Provincial Police say autopsies are being performed on the two people who were killed Monday in Pembroke, Ont. in a double homicide that has stunned the community.
-
Canada has highest household debt level in G7: CMHC deputy chief economist
Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.
Saskatoon
-
'We're all fed up': Saskatoon neighbourhood resident wants boarded up houses dealt with
A resident living off of Idylwyld Drive near 33rd Street is wondering why a growing assortment of unsightly properties in her area are not being dealt with.
-
Sask. judge allows Greg Fertuck to personally question ex-girlfriend in murder trial
A man accused of murder can recall two witnesses for questioning, a judge ruled.
-
Canada has highest household debt level in G7: CMHC deputy chief economist
Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.