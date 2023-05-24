Leslie Jones, Mae Martin joining the ranks at Just For Laughs this summer

Some more big comedy names are joining the lineup at Just For Laughs in Montreal this summer.

Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones, Feel Good star Mae Martin, and British comedy mainstay Eddie Izzard are among those added to the list, each slotted to host a comedy gala at the end of July.

The festival's 41st edition will also include solo shows from comics like Ronny Chieng, Neal Brennan, Ramy Youssef, Darcy & Jer and Brad Williams, among others.

Just For Laughs runs from July 14 to July 29. Shows will be spread out among a variety of venues around Montreal.

Some of the acts announced last month include Ali Wong, Russell Peters, Jack Whitehall, Jonathan Van Ness, Kurtis Connor, Sheng Wang, Trixie & Katya, Judy Gold and Tom Papa.