Featured Video
Les Fées Marraines Prom Dress Collection
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 8:58AM EST
Les Fées Marraines Prom DressCollection (gently used)
Monday, February 11 from 3 pm to 7 pm
West Island College, 851 Tecumseh, Dollard des Ormeaux
Contact: mrichter@wicmtl.ca or 514-683-4660
Latest Montreal News
- Parents keep children home as LaSalle school reopens after carbon monoxide poisoning
- Montreal to hit deep freeze, possibly followed by major snowstorm
- Injured protester loses police brutality civil lawsuit
- New advisory board to help RCMP modernize amid history of bullying, harassment
- After 'Travelers,' Lac-Megantic disaster footage also spotted in Netflix film 'Bird Box'