Les Canadiennes are headed to Toronto on Sunday to battle the Calgary Inferno for the CWHL’s Clarkson Cup.

Les Canadiennes feature several players on international rosters, including Canadian goalie Emerence Maschmeyer.

In November, she played in the final of the Four Nations Cup in Saskatoon.

“It’s very comparable whether it’s a gold medal game at the World Hockey Championships or a national championship at the NCAA,” she said. “It’s important and super exciting. You work so hard for that moment.”

Despite dominating the league over the past 10 seasons, Les Canadiennes are considered underdogs in this game.

Calgary has beaten Montreal in four of six matchups this season.

The teams have squared off in the Clarkson Cup three times in the last four years.

Marie-Philip Poulin, Montreal’s captain and one of the best players in the world, is injured and listed as a game-time decision.

Growing the game

Thanks to a star-studded roster that includes Poulin and American Hilary Knight, among others, the Canadiennes have built up a strong fan base.

This week in the National Hockey League Player’s Association’s annual poll, Knight was voted the best female player in the world.

Poulin came in second place.

“People do know who we are,” said defender Lauriane Rougeau. “They follow us. They are proud of us.”