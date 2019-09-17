Les Ballets Jazz de Montreal brings three works, three worlds to new season
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 9:31PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 17, 2019 9:32PM EDT
After the year long, international success of Leonard Cohen tribute 'Dance Me,' Les Ballets Jazz de Montreal is back with new material for the season.
O Balcao de Amor is a love story choreographed by Israeli choreographer Itzik Galili.
This fall there are three works, three worlds, and many exciting challenges for the whole ensemble: O Balcao de Amor, Soul and Casualties of Memory.
All three pieces will be presented from Oct. 2 - 5 Place des Arts.
Les Ballets Jazz de Montreal travels the world and brings back exotic influences, said artistic director Louis Robitaille.
"Because we tour a lot, the planet is our playground," he said. "I see art as an exchange and the planet is small. It benefits us and the audience."
Get a preview of O Balcao de Amor in the video above.
