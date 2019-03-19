Featured Video
All levels of power will be represented on March 29 at the event organized
by Centre Leonardo da Vinci’s Women’s Forum. Mayor of Montreal-Nord Christine Black, Provincial MNA
for Jeanne-Mance-Viger Filomena Rotiroti and Federal MP for Saint-Laurent Emmanuella Lambropoulos
will share their perspective on what it takes, as a woman, to become successful in politics.
With diverse backgrounds and inspired by di erent dreams, they all managed to reach a status that
enables them to shape the world and leave a positive mark on society. Where they started, how
di cult it was to achieve their goals and what are their present challenges - everything will be on the
table during this intimate evening of discussions on their personal and professional path.
“Since I was first elected in 2016, and even before that, I have invested and continue to invest my
expertise in improving the lives of people living in Montreal-Nord, as I have a long experience working
with people”, said Christine Black, mayor of Montreal-Nord.
“I always wanted to contribute to the society and worked hard to support causes dear to my heart in
order to create the right social environment so everyone can thrive”, said Filomena Rotiroti, MNA for
Jeanne-Mance-Viger.
“I consider myself fortunate to be able to work for a better society and bring my contribution to shape
this country in the best possible way”, added Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Federal MP for Saint-Laurent.
The event is open to the public and will be held on March 29 at 7 pm at the Centre Leonardo da Vinci,
8370 Lacordaire Blvd. It will be followed by a networking cocktail. Parking is available for free and
tickets can be reserved online at cldv.ca or by phone at 514-955-8370.
About the Women’s Forum
The Women’s Forum was created to provide a platform through which successful women could share
their unique personal and professional experiences and challenges. The program is bilingual with the
individual speakers choosing their preference of language. All revenue generated by the program go to
the Leonardo da Vinci cultural community centre to support the various services and activities
available for all segments of the community.
