All levels of power will be represented on March 29 at the event organized

by Centre Leonardo da Vinci’s Women’s Forum. Mayor of Montreal-Nord Christine Black, Provincial MNA

for Jeanne-Mance-Viger Filomena Rotiroti and Federal MP for Saint-Laurent Emmanuella Lambropoulos

will share their perspective on what it takes, as a woman, to become successful in politics.

With diverse backgrounds and inspired by di erent dreams, they all managed to reach a status that

enables them to shape the world and leave a positive mark on society. Where they started, how

di cult it was to achieve their goals and what are their present challenges - everything will be on the

table during this intimate evening of discussions on their personal and professional path.

“Since I was first elected in 2016, and even before that, I have invested and continue to invest my

expertise in improving the lives of people living in Montreal-Nord, as I have a long experience working

with people”, said Christine Black, mayor of Montreal-Nord.

“I always wanted to contribute to the society and worked hard to support causes dear to my heart in

order to create the right social environment so everyone can thrive”, said Filomena Rotiroti, MNA for

Jeanne-Mance-Viger.

“I consider myself fortunate to be able to work for a better society and bring my contribution to shape

this country in the best possible way”, added Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Federal MP for Saint-Laurent.

The event is open to the public and will be held on March 29 at 7 pm at the Centre Leonardo da Vinci,

8370 Lacordaire Blvd. It will be followed by a networking cocktail. Parking is available for free and

tickets can be reserved online at cldv.ca or by phone at 514-955-8370.

About the Women’s Forum

The Women’s Forum was created to provide a platform through which successful women could share

their unique personal and professional experiences and challenges. The program is bilingual with the

individual speakers choosing their preference of language. All revenue generated by the program go to

the Leonardo da Vinci cultural community centre to support the various services and activities

available for all segments of the community.