Leonard Cohen posthumously awarded Grammy for best rock performance
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, January 28, 2018 10:06PM EST
NEW YORK - Leonard Cohen's song 'You Want It Darker' received a Grammy for Best Rock Performance Sunday night in New York at the 60th annual Grammy Awards.
The song is taken from his album of the same name.
The Montreal-born singer, who died in November 2016, had never before won a Grammy for a song or an album. He was, however, previously recognized by the industry with a lifetime achievement award in 2010.
The gala takes place at Madison Square Garden. This is the first time since 2003 that the awards have been held elsewhere than in Los Angeles.
Latest Montreal News
- Parti Quebecois introduces its new deputy leader, Veronique Hivon
- Quebec City mosque hosts emotional gathering to mark anniversary of massacre
- Rakell, Boeser lead Pacific Division to NHL All-Star win
- Quebec long-gun registry to go into effect on Monday
- Saint's right arm comes to Montreal as part of cross-country tour