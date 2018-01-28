

CTV Montreal





NEW YORK - Leonard Cohen's song 'You Want It Darker' received a Grammy for Best Rock Performance Sunday night in New York at the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

The song is taken from his album of the same name.

The Montreal-born singer, who died in November 2016, had never before won a Grammy for a song or an album. He was, however, previously recognized by the industry with a lifetime achievement award in 2010.

The gala takes place at Madison Square Garden. This is the first time since 2003 that the awards have been held elsewhere than in Los Angeles.