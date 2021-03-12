Advertisement
Leonard Cohen could win third Grammy and second since his death on Sunday's show
In this Thursday, Sept 18, 2014, file photo, Leonard Cohen attends a listening party for his new album "Popular Problems" in New York. Cohen has earned multiple posthumous Grammy nominations since his death in 2016 and is nominated this year for best folk album with “Thanks for the Dance," his fifteenth and final studio album. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
MONTREAL -- Though he won't be around to see if he will be walking away with the award, Leonard Cohen could win his third Grammy Sunday, his second nomination since he died just over four years ago.
Cohen's posthumously released "Thanks For the Dance" is nominated in the Best Folk Album category at this year's award show, which has been pushed back a month due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
The other nominees in the category are Bonny LIght Horseman (self-titled), Laura Marling (Song for Our Daughter), The Secret Sisters (Saturn Return) and Gillian Welch & David Rawlings (All the Good Times).
The 63rd Grammy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday at 8 p.m.
Thanks for the Dance is Cohen's 15th studio album and released in November 2019.
Cohen won a Grammy as a featured artist on Herbie Hancock's Album of the Year: "River: The Joni Letters" in 2007, and won Best Rock Performance for "You Want it Darker" in 2017 (also posthumously).
Cohen was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, and his "Songs of Leonard Cohen" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015.
Cohen died Nov. 7, 2016.
Ray Charles has the record for most Grammys won after dieing winning five in 2005, the year after he died.