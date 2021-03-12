MONTREAL -- Though he won't be around to see if he will be walking away with the award, Leonard Cohen could win his third Grammy Sunday, his second nomination since he died just over four years ago.

Cohen's posthumously released "Thanks For the Dance" is nominated in the Best Folk Album category at this year's award show, which has been pushed back a month due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The other nominees in the category are Bonny LIght Horseman (self-titled), Laura Marling (Song for Our Daughter), The Secret Sisters (Saturn Return) and Gillian Welch & David Rawlings (All the Good Times).

Trevor hosts the 63rd #Grammys this Sunday, March 14th at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS.

The 63rd Grammy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday at 8 p.m.

Thanks for the Dance is Cohen's 15th studio album and released in November 2019.

Cohen won a Grammy as a featured artist on Herbie Hancock's Album of the Year: "River: The Joni Letters" in 2007, and won Best Rock Performance for "You Want it Darker" in 2017 (also posthumously).

Cohen was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, and his "Songs of Leonard Cohen" was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015.

Cohen died Nov. 7, 2016.

Ray Charles has the record for most Grammys won after dieing winning five in 2005, the year after he died.