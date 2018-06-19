Leonado DaVinci Centre Canada Day Celebration
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 2:25PM EDT
Canada Day
“A Celebration of our Multi-Cultural Family”
The event will consist of food sampling from the various communities that make up the north east Montreal. Food samples will be $2.00
In addition we will have on-stage entertainment, featuring CJAD’s own Luciano Pipia as MC. The program will highlight artists from the various cultural communities, rock bands and music from the sixties and seventies.
A kids corner with inflatables and educational booths will be available for the kids.
We will also feature our annual community tournament, highlighted by the ever popular “ Spaghetti eating competition.
The festival will be held in Parc Wilfred Bastien, on Lacordaire, directly in front of CLDV
Hours for the family events are: 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM all the family activities
7:00 PM to 10:30 PM Music concert
Info: http://cldv.ca/
