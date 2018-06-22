

CTV Montreal





No more teachers, no more books, but there was plenty of celebrations in Montreal’s schools on Friday, the last day before summer vacation.

At Honore-Mercier Elementary, those celebrations took the form of Zumba.

“The school administration came to us and asked us to throw them a nice activity for the last day of school for the kids to have fun,” said home and school association co-president Caty Visona. “We decided to do Zumba for the kids to move around and dance and have fun.”

Some of the students have big plans for the summer.

“Me and my friends were really excited for the summer,” said fifth grade student Rosie Spatari. “We wanted to do something together. We just thought of a lemonade stand, we’re going to do two types of lemonade – normal lemonade and pink lemonade.”

The excitement also spread to the teachers.

“We’re going to sleep in and we’re going to spend some time by the pool, enjoying our family and friends for sure,” said sixth grade teacher Elisa Infusini.