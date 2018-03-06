

CTV Montreal





With Quebec’s next budget just around the corner, Finance Minister Carlos Leitao is asking Anglophone communities how the government should be spending its money.

On Wednesday, Leitao will hold a private meeting with several groups at McGill University. It’s part of a series of consultations to prepare for the budget, which will be released in several weeks.

The Quebec Community Groups Network, which will be at the meeting, welcomed the news, but noted that there isn’t much time for any feedback to find its way into the budget.

“We’ve never been included at all in the past and since we are being included this time, we have to say we’re very pleased,” said QCGN spokesperson Geoffrey Chambers. “But next year, we would like to be engaged in the whole process from the beginning because there are very large structural questions, which realistically we can’t really raise now. We do have opinions about them and we’d love to be able to get our thinking in front of the government much earlier.”

Chambers said the group is hoping the government will invest more money in the newly-created secretariat for English-speaking Quebecers, which would allow them to hire more staff to do research into the community’s needs.

It’s the latest outreach move made by the Liberal government in advance of November’s provincial election. Last month, Minister for English-Speaking Quebecers Kathleen Weil held a forum with several Anglophone groups in Montreal. During that meeting, Weil spoke about the budget and promised Leitao would meet with them.