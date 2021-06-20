MONTREAL -- Robin Lehner will replace Marc-Andre Fleury in net for the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup semi-final series against the Montreal Canadiens.

Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer declined to confirm the identity of his starting goaltender, although Lehner did go through the starter's routine at the team's morning practice.

Lehner would be making his second start since the playoffs began.

He was between the pipes in a 7-1 loss in Game 1 of the Western Section Final to the Colorado Avalanche on May 30.

He allowed seven goals on 37 shots.

Fleury was singled out for criticism following the Golden Knights' 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens on Friday. The Quebec goaltender from Sorel-Tracy made a mistake behind the net that allowed Josh Anderson to tie the game with 1:55 left in regulation. Anderson came back in overtime to give the Canadiens the win and a 2-1 lead in the series.

�� Fleury: The series is still young. Still lots of hockey to be played. pic.twitter.com/eUYYkPGfHx — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 19, 2021

Lehner and Fleury combined for the William M. Jennings Trophy, awarded to the goaltending duo of a team that allowed the fewest goals during the campaign.

Fleury is also one of three finalists for the Vezina Trophy, given to the league's top goaltender.

The Golden Knights are hoping to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in their four seasons of existence.

In the Canadiens' camp, everything indicates that no changes will be made to the team.