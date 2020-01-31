QUEBEC CITY -- Despite a deluge of hateful comments against Muslims posted to the premier's Facebook page, Premier Francois Legault said he won't be alerting police.

Premier Francois Legault attended a ceremony Wednesday on the third anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting that left six men dead.

Later that evening, a message was posted to his official Facebook page stating that Quebec is not immune to hatred, but its people stand in solidarity with Muslims in the province.

Since then, the premier's page has been flooded with hateful comments targeting the community.

Asked on Friday what he intended to do, Legault severely condemned the comments, but did not say that they consisted of a call to violence, which would have required police intervention.

At the party's caucus retreat north of Montreal, Legault seemed to shrug when asked by a reporter if he intended to take additional steps to try to combat hate on social media.

The Human Rights Commission has recommended that the government encourage research into hate crimes to better understand them and adopt government policy to try to stem them.

"I do not think that by law, we can stop a few people who are intolerant, and solve all these problems, '' said Legault.



'SMALL MINORITY OF PEOPLE'



Legault sent a written statement to Montreal's La Presse, saying, "hate and intolerance do not have their place in Quebec."

In November, Legault cited positive comments on his Facebook page to justify his government's controversial immigration reforms, but in his statement to La Presse he noted that "the best and the worst of human nature" are on display on social media.

"There is a small minority of people who systematically use social media as a megaphone to propagate their hatred," he said. "We have to denounce them. They do not represent Quebec."

The premier's staff worked to remove the offensive posts, but as of Friday morning new ones were still appearing.

About 300 people, including politicians, survivors and gun control activists, gathered in a Quebec City church Wednesday to remember the victims of the 2017 shooting.

The gunman pleaded guilty to the killings and last year was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for 40 years.

CABINET MINISTERS SPEAK OUT

Also at the retreat, Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel, Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon and International Relations Minister Nadine Girault all condemned the comments.

Bonnardel says some people in the province need to be better educated.

"There is some pedagogy that needs to be done," he told reporters in St-Sauveur, Que. "There is a problem with certain people who dare to think that, who dare to write that."

Fitzgibbon said Quebecers "need to accept diversity."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2020.

Kelly Greig of CTV News Montreal contributed to this report.