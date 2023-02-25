Legault wants more flexibility in public sector collective agreements

Premier Francois Legault is calling for more "flexibility" in the collective agreements to "change the way" the health care network works, assuring that it is in no way a question of "reducing the benefits" of nurses.

With one month to go before the expiry of the collective agreements in the public sector, Legault returned to the charge in a publication on social networks on Saturday morning.

The health-care workers federation of unions (FIQ) was holding its third day of negotiations with Quebec on Friday, while the inter-union common front was also complaining about the lack of negotiation meetings held to date.

The public sector unions were quite irritated this week by the emailing of a new offer from Quebec regarding the working conditions of teachers, nurses and psychologists.

They all refused to participate in the discussion forums orchestrated by the Treasury Board president Sonia LeBel, seeing it as a way for the government to gain time and get lost in a bigger picture.

For them, the problems are known and must be resolved at the "real" negotiating tables.

In his Saturday morning publication, Legault deplored their absence from these forums, arguing that "union leaders are in a logic of closure and do not want to come to discuss other ways to change things."

"I could understand if the government wanted to cut the salaries or working conditions of nurses and teachers, but it's the opposite; we want to improve their conditions," wrote the premier.

While he said he "sincerely hopes" that the union leaders will "quickly agree to be part of the solution," he said he was not sure if they would be able to do so.

"In the meantime, it's you who will be the one to take care of the problem," he said. "I'm sure you'll be happy to know that we'll be able to work together to find a solution.

"In the meantime, it is you who are waiting in the emergency room and the nurses who are working in difficult conditions. Meanwhile, teachers are working in less than ideal conditions.

"To succeed in providing you with better and more humane services, we first and foremost need more flexibility in the collective agreements," said Legault.

The premier said his government wants to "eliminate irritants, eliminate mandatory overtime work, offer schedules that allow for a personal life, a normal family life."

"We understand that nurses who hold the public network at arm's length do not want to lose their benefits. We have to find solutions that will be a win-win situation for everyone.

"We have to find solutions that will be a win-win situation for everyone, and for that, we have to discuss," said Legault.

He said "it's the same in education" and talks about adding staff to difficult classes to help teachers.