

The Canadian Press





The Legault government in Quebec wants to have a report from the OECD before deciding whether it will tax the revenue of US tech giants Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple (GAFA).

This was affirmed Tuesday by a spokesman for Finance Minister Eric Girard in response to a question from The Canadian Press.

Liberal and fiscal MP Marwah Rizqy had just declared that "the fire is on fire and there is an urgency to act" in Quebec.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development report is expected for 2020.

The GAFA have been singled out as the biggest culprits of the unprecedented financial crisis that is currently affecting Quebec press companies.